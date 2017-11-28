Warroad – Town of the Week 11-28-17

Rob Kupec

Warroad is known as Hockey Town USA and seeing how many Olympic and NHL player have come from the town of just under 1800 it’s clear why.

Related Post

Towns of the Week.
Carrington, ND Town of the Week 11-14-17
Viking, MN – Town of the Week 10-17-17
Moorhead Boys Hockey Routs Warroad at Home

You Might Like

2018 Expected To Be A Better Harvest Season

FARGO, ND -- Farmers across the Midwest had a much drier season in 2017. Agricultural industry leaders at the Northern Ag Expo say farmers could have a turn of luck in the New Year. Drought…

Recreational Marijuana Petition Under Review

BISMARCK, N.D. -- The Secretary of State is reviewing a draft petition to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota. Al Jaeger says if the petition is approved, supporters would need to gather and submit more than 13,000 valid signatures to…