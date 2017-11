$1,000 Reward For Information on Stolen Guns

The thefts took place between Nov.14 and Nov. 16.

WEST FARGO (KFGO) – Police and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office are offering $1,000 reward for information that solves the theft of guns in the Eagle Run and West Port Beach developments in West Fargo.

Because its an ongoing investigation, no other information has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call West Fargo police or share the information at Facebooktips@westfargond.gov.