App of the Week: Amazon Price Drops

Make sure you get the best deals for the holiday shopping season.

Cyber Monday is in the rear-view mirror, but more and more companies are extending their deal offerings online through the remainder of the week and through the holiday season.

Amazon in particular is known for having a shifting price structure — and it can be hard to keep track of all the products you want for incipient price drops.

Francie Black fixes that for you in this week’s App of the Week.