High Winds Knock Panels Off Downtown Radisson

FARGO (KFGO) – The Intersection of 5th St N and 2nd Ave N is closed until further notice due to exterior panels that have fallen from Radisson Hotel, 201 5 St N.

Expected high winds raise the concern that additional panels may become loose and fall.

Be aware of falling debris in the area.

Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says it was done after exterior panels fell from the Radisson Hotel.

He says strong winds may cause other panels to loosen on the side of the building.

The intersection of 5th St N and 2nd Ave N are closed to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Access to the Radisson is available through the skyway or parking ramp only.