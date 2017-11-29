LIVE: Local Bands Join Together For Block Party Concert

NDSU's College Radio Station Putting on Concert
Adam Ladwig

 

KNDS Radio Assistant General Manager Brian Jackson joins Adam Ladwig to talk about the radio station’s upcoming block party concert.

The concert features for different bands that all started in Fargo.

The entertainment includes the bands Free Truman, Rounding Third, Under the Pavilion and Revelsound.

Jackson explains why it’s important to support local music, and talks about the kinds of music you can find on KNDS.

The concert starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 2nd at the Great Plains Ballroom on NDSU’s campus.

It’s free and open to anyone.

Find out more information about the block party by checking out the event’s Facebook page.

 

Related Post

96.3 KNDS Put on Probation, at Risk of Losing NDSU...
MSUM Celebrates Homecoming With Block Party

You Might Like

High Winds Knock Panels Off Downtown Radisson

FARGO (KFGO) - The Intersection of 5th St N and 2nd Ave N is closed until further notice due to exterior panels that have fallen from Radisson Hotel, 201 5 St N.  Expected high winds raise the concern that additional…

$1,000 Reward For Information on Stolen Guns

WEST FARGO (KFGO) - Police and the Cass County Sheriff's Office are offering $1,000 reward for information that solves the theft of guns in the Eagle Run and West Port Beach developments in West Fargo. The thefts took place between…