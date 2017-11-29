LIVE: Local Bands Join Together For Block Party Concert

NDSU's College Radio Station Putting on Concert

KNDS Radio Assistant General Manager Brian Jackson joins Adam Ladwig to talk about the radio station’s upcoming block party concert.

The concert features for different bands that all started in Fargo.

The entertainment includes the bands Free Truman, Rounding Third, Under the Pavilion and Revelsound.

Jackson explains why it’s important to support local music, and talks about the kinds of music you can find on KNDS.

The concert starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 2nd at the Great Plains Ballroom on NDSU’s campus.

It’s free and open to anyone.

Find out more information about the block party by checking out the event’s Facebook page.