Local Dancers Perform “The Nutcracker” Alongside the Moscow Ballet

The Moscow Ballet Performs "The Nutcracker" With Local Dance Students As Part Of Their "Dance With Us" Program

No matter what country you’re from, the tradition of “The Nutcracker” is part of the holiday season.

The Moscow Ballet gave dance students all across America the opportunity to continue that tradition by being a part of their Nutcracker performance.

In August, ballerinas throughout the area auditioned and those chosen have been practicing for the past couple of months.

Wednesday, local dancers will spread the holiday cheer alongside the professional company.

“Since “The Nutcracker” is a tradition everywhere, everyone kind of knows the basic story of “The Nutcracker”, even though it might be different or translated differently in different countries, we can still relate to “The Nutcracker” with them,” Said Mianna Hager, who is a local dance student.

The Moscow Ballet will be preforming Thursday alongside dancers in Sioux Falls.