NDSU FB Feeling Refreshed after Open Week

The Bison have won their last 25 games after an open week

FARGO, N.D. — When a team in any sport has an extra week off, the players tend to respond in one of two ways: They are either fresher for the next matchup, or they get complacent and have their hot streaks cool off.

Cooling off has not been an issue for the Bison in recent memory.

NDSU has won its last 25 games after an open week, dating back to 2005.

Quarterback Easton Stick says when you’re dealing with such difficult competition week-in and week-out, the extra time off is almost necessary.

“You get a chance to walk away for a few days and refresh mentally as much as physically,” Stick said. “But mentally, stepping away and relaxing a little bit and clearing your mind, you come back with a little bit more energy and new excitement about the upcoming challenge. It’s big to be able to step away for a few days and come back rejuvenated.”

Head coach Chris Klieman likes being able to give his players a few extra days off so they can recharge.

“You’re just able to get your mind away from it and come back a little bit focused and re-energized and having 70 less snaps on you from Saturday really means a lot to those guys, especially the older they get,” Klieman said.

NDSU faces San Diego in the second round of the FCS Playoffs on Saturday at 2:30.