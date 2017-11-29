UND Volleyball Not Content Simply with NCAA Tournament Berth

The Fighting Hawks are trying to upset No. 7 Minnesota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — This season has been one for the record books for the University of North Dakota women’s basketball team.

The Fighting Hawks broke the school record for consecutive home wins and total wins in a season.

They also finished the season second nationally in digs and blocks and third in the country in kills.

But, the Big Sky Conference tournament champs are still hungry with a chance to pull off an upset in the NCAA Tournament against No. 7-seed Minnesota.

“I think for us they’re not just happy to be there anymore,” head coach Mark Pryor said. “Somebody asked me the other day and they’re like ‘so what do you think?’ and I go ‘I think that there’s a really good opportunity that we can shock somebody.'”

UND’s game against the Golden Gophers is Friday at 7:00.