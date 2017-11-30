TSA is Changing Some Security Measures at Airports Nationwide

It is part of a larger effort to stay ahead of the evolving threats against the aviation system worldwide

FARGO, ND — The holiday season is one of the biggest travel times of the year.

But before you hop on that plane, there are some new airport security safety measures you should know about.

Taking off your shoes and emptying your pockets are some standard airport security rules but now some of those common, well known rules are changing.

“I’m wearing flip flops so I can flip my shoes off. I’m wearing a light jacket, I’m wearing short pants, I mean I come prepared,” said Rhonda Asleson, a traveler.

“It is part of a larger effort to stay ahead of the evolving threats against the aviation system worldwide,” said Lorie Dankers, a TSA spokeswoman.

New threats have been brought to the attention of TSA and they are taking action.

“These procedures would be implemented at every airport in the United States,” Dankers said.

TSA is asking travelers to place all electronics, larger than a cell phone, in a separate bin.

“We’re used to putting that in a bin with our shoes, our jackets and maybe some of the other items we carry on. That’s no longer the case,” Dankers said.

With these new procedures there are some things you may not realize that need to be in their own bin. Things like Bluetooth speakers and electronic readers now need to be put in their own space.

And what about those 3.4 ounce liquid bottles you’re used to traveling with?

“That court sized bag be placed in a bin all by itself,” Dankers said.

Travelers at Hector International Airport say they understand if security slows down while these new rules are being implemented.

“I appreciate it because I’d like to be safe. I want to get to my destination and I want to get home,” Asleson said.

While it may mean getting to the airport earlier for some over the next few months, others may get through security in a breeze.

“These security measures do not apply to passengers enrolled as DHS trusted travelers who are screened in a dedicated TSA pre–check lane,” Dankers said.

As the holiday travels are approaching make sure you are prepared.

“I have everything the way it needs to be so that I can get right through security, get one my plane, and get where I need to be,” Asleson said.

These new procedures were tested at 10 different airports around the country and will be implemented for all other airports by the spring of 2018.