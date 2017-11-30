9th Grade Students are Getting Some Hands-on Career Experience

The expo is geared at teaching students about professions they can pursue without going to a four year college

FARGO, ND — Ninth graders from around the region are getting exposed to a variety of job opportunities.

For the last 15 years, the Health, Tech and Trades Career Expo has brought in thousands of students to explore the healthcare, construction, concrete, aviation and machinery industries.

The students get a hands–on experience with experts.

“We want students to know that there are different careers out there,” said Jennifer Erickson, who is one of the co-chairs. “Something that you might not know exists, you might not know that you can drive a crane, you might not know what kind of education you need to do that and we want to show that you can get a two year degree and have a really great career and have something that’s really self–fulfilling.”

Almost 4,000 students attended the expo from local schools at no cost.