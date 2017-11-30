Army Veteran Accuses Sen. Franken of Groping Her During Photo Op

The Senator is not commenting in person

NATIONAL — An Army veteran is the latest woman to accuse Sen. Al Franken of groping her in December 2003 while she was deployed in Kuwait.

She claims the Minnesota Democrat cupped her breast during a photo op.

“My office has put out a statement and I’m looking forward to fighting this terrible tax bill,” Sen. Franken said.

Stephanie Kemplin, 41, of Maineville, Ohio, is the fifth woman in two weeks to accuse Franken of inappropriate touching.

She is the second woman to allege that such behavior took place while Franken was on a USO tour.

She said when she met Franken he put his hand all the way over on her breast.

She says she felt “embarrassed.”

A Senate ethics panel is opening a preliminary inquiry into Franken’s actions.