Christkindlmarkt: Celebrating Winter in Downtown Fargo

Downtown Fargo Celebrates Winter By Hosting Christkindlmarkt, A Three Day Long Event

FARGO, ND — Downtown Fargo is making it possible to celebrate the winter and holiday season through Saturday at the Christkindlmarkt.

The event takes place at the Stone Building at 613 1st Avenue North.

It has an outdoor winter wonderland, indoor gift market from local vendors, a beer hall and live music.

If you’re feeling crafty, there will be different Do-it-yourself events, including the chance to create your own Christmas ornament.

“It really allows you to purchase a gift that is totally unique,” said Simone Wai, who is one of the Folkways Event Organizers. “A lot of these vendors don’t really sell at a lot of places downtown. We have a candle company that is brand new, so this will be their first event, so you’ll be sure to find something that you know that your loved ones don’t have yet.”

Tonight’s events wrapped up at 9 but it will continue tomorrow from 5 to 9 and Saturday from 11 to 7.

More information about the event can be found here.