Firefighters Release Cause of House Fire in Douglas County

There is significant damage to the house

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — A heating lamp is believed to have started a house on fire in Douglas County.

A passerby noticed smoke coming from the house in Millerville Township around 9 o’clock this morning and called 911.

Fire crews from Millerville, Brandon and Evansville responded and put the fire out.

There is significant damage to the house.

The fire is believed to have started by a heating lamp under the deck.

No one was at home when the fire started.