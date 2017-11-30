Grand Forks Police Investigating Home Burglaries

These burglaries have generally happened during the evening hours
GRAND FORKS, ND — Police in Grand Forks are investigating a string of nine home burglaries since November 3.

In each case the intruder forced their way inside the home and took property.

The majority of these crimes have occurred in an area north of Demers Avenue, east of 20th Street North, and west of 3rd Street North.

If you have any information on these crimes, contact the police in Grand Forks.

You can remain anonymous.

