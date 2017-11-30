Grand Forks Robbery Suspect Caught in Larimore

The sheriff's office says 40-year-old Casey Featherstone was pulled over last night and gave the deputy a false ID
TJ Nelson

LARIMORE, ND — A man wanted for an armed robbery in Grand Forks earlier this month was caught in Larimore.

The sheriff’s office says 40-year-old Casey Featherstone was pulled over last night and gave the deputy a false ID.

But through questioning, the deputy determined the man was Featherstone and he was wanted for the November 10th pistol-whipping and robbery of a woman in the Manor Home Trailer Park.

Featherstone’s 19-year-old son Michael was arrested two weeks ago for the crime.

Two people in his vehicle last night were also arrested for hindering law enforcement.

Related Post

Two People From the Metro Accused in Kentucky Kidn...
Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges in Grand Forks...
Grand Forks Woman Cited After Fleeing Crash with B...
Two Arrested and Accused of Kidnapping in Greywind...

You Might Like

Grand Forks Robbery Suspect Caught in Larimore

LARIMORE, ND -- A man wanted for an armed robbery in Grand Forks earlier this month was caught in Larimore. The sheriff's office says 40-year-old Casey Featherstone was pulled over last night and gave the deputy a false ID. But…