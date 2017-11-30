Grand Forks Robbery Suspect Caught in Larimore

LARIMORE, ND — A man wanted for an armed robbery in Grand Forks earlier this month was caught in Larimore.

The sheriff’s office says 40-year-old Casey Featherstone was pulled over last night and gave the deputy a false ID.

But through questioning, the deputy determined the man was Featherstone and he was wanted for the November 10th pistol-whipping and robbery of a woman in the Manor Home Trailer Park.

Featherstone’s 19-year-old son Michael was arrested two weeks ago for the crime.

Two people in his vehicle last night were also arrested for hindering law enforcement.