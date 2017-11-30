Hulbert Aquatic Center Now Open in West Fargo

the space has a 54-meter pool and a warm water lessons and therapy pool

WEST FARGO, ND — West Fargo has finally opened the doors to its new Hulbert Aquatic Center.

The center consists of a 54-meter pool and a warm water lessons and therapy pool.

Aquatic center staff members say it was important for West Fargo add the center because it will provide more access to swimming and a greater opportunity to be healthy.

Staff members gave 30-minute tours to anyone that wanted to check out the new space.

“We’re really excited. We’ve got a lot of events lined up. We really want to keep everything busy, we’re getting good traffic. We want to see the facility used constantly by the local community and we’re also looking to recruit some larger state, regional and national events here as well,” said Chad Day, aquatics director at the Hulbert Aquatic Center.

Olympic gold medalists Jason Lezak and Dana Vollmer will be teaching swimming techniques at the center Sunday from 9 to 3 p.m.