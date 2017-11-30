Jabril Cox Ready to Make an Impact in First Playoff Game

The Redshirt-Freshman leads the Bison in tackles

FARGO, N.D. — On a team riddled with playoff experience, North Dakota State’s leading tackler has never played a snap in the postseason.

Redshirt-Freshman linebacker Jabril Cox is trying to treat Saturday’s FCS Playoff game against San Diego like any other contest. But, he’s seeking out advice from some of the veteran defensive players on what it’s like to play on the bigger stage.

“They’re just saying be myself and do what I’ve been doing all season,” Cox said. “Don’t panic and just stick to the basics. It’s going to be emotional, because I know it’s my first time in over a year, but I’m very excited to get going in the playoffs and make an impact for my team.”

Cox has 52 tackles on the season, which leads the team despite just four starts.

Kickoff against the Toreros Saturday is at 2:30 p.m.