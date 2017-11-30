Minnesota Adding Conditions that Qualify for Medical Marijuana

The state health department takes public input each year on conditions that might be added

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota health officials are adding autism spectrum disorders and obstructive sleep apnea as conditions that qualify for medical marijuana.

The health commissioner says there is increasing evidence that medical marijuana can help people with severe autism or obstructive apnea.

The state health department takes public input each year on conditions that might be added.

Some of the rejected suggestions this year were anxiety, dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

The state will have 13 qualifying conditions when people with autism and apnea become eligible next July.