ND Board of Higher Education Discussing Complaints of Hostile Work Environment and Discrimination

TJ Nelson

BISMARCK, ND — The North Dakota Board of Higher Education met behind closed doors for about an hour to discuss a labor complaint against the university system chancellor.

The complaint was filed by former vice chancellor Lisa Feldner after she was fired by Chancellor Mark Hagerott in September.

She accuses him of creating a hostile work environment and discriminating against women.

Hagerott says he “strongly disagrees” with her assertions.

The board did not discuss the complaint.

President Don Morton says the group doesn’t want to debate it publicly.

