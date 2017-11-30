“Operation Deja Vu” Takes in Nearly 80 Fugitives

More Construction Coming to 13th Avenue South in 2018
FARGO, ND -- Just when you thought it was all over, here we go again. More construction will continue on 13 Avenue South in the spring. You can expect to see changes between 45th…
FARGO, ND — Dozens of fugitives have been rounded up this month by two law enforcement agencies in “Operation Déjà vu.”
The U.S. Marshals Service’s High Plans Fugitive Task Force and Fargo’s Metro Street Crimes Unit targeted people wanted on federal, state or local felony warrants.
They have arrested a total of 79 people in Fargo-Moorhead and Grand Forks.
There were also two arrests in Florida, including a 35-year-old man from Moorhead.
The operation focused on finding known gang members or associates and people who committed violent offenses or drug-trafficking crimes.