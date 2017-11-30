Richland County: North Dakota Wildfires Under Control

U.S. Fish & Wildlife's Fire Service helped monitor the fire throughout the night

RICHLAND COUNTY, ND — Wildfires that burned about 800 acres in southeast North Dakota have been brought under control.

Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht says up to eight departments were called to assist with the fires, which spanned about 3 miles long and 2 miles wide.

Crews from Hankinson, Mantador, Lidgerwood, Dwight, Great Bend, Fairmount, Breckenridge, Wahpeton, Mooreton and New Effington helped battle the blaze in very windy conditions.

U.S. Fish & Wildlife’s Fire Service helped monitor the fire throughout the night.

There were no injuries reported.