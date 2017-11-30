Sanford Health Hosts Veterans’ Appreciation Breakfast

FARGO, ND — Veterans in our community were treated to a free breakfast thanks to Sanford Health.

The meal at the West Fargo VFW was to let veterans know the details on the upcoming construction of a new Veterans Club in the Sanford Medical Center Fargo campus.

The club will be a safe haven for veterans and their families in the hospital, giving them a place to relax, play cards, and be around other veterans.

“Over history, many presidents have quoted, along with other leadership, of how we have to serve those who have served and taking care of them especially all of the sacrifices that they’ve done for us,” said Paul Weckman, who is the Director of Veteran and Military Services at Sanford Health.

Construction on the new Veterans Club should be completed by spring of 2018.