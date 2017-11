Tax Statements for Cass County on the Way

CASS COUNTY, ND — Many people consider it a lump of coal during the holiday season: tax statements.

The Cass County Treasurer’s Office is sending them out tomorrow.

Real estate taxes may be paid at your local bank or lending institution or through the county website.

There will also be a drop box at the security desk located at the front entrance of the Cass County Courthouse.

A five percent discount is offered if the full amount is paid on or before February 15, 2018.