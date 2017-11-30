Tech Tip Today: Amazon Household

What good is hiding the Christmas presents if the kids can see what you bought them on your history?

Your kids (and spouse) may not yet have figured out all your hiding spaces all over the house for the stashed Christmas gifts you got them. But even if they haven’t, what good is hiding gifts from your family if all they have to do to see what they are is to scroll through your browsing history online?

Francie Black shows you a way to electronically stash away your Amazon shopping list in this week’s Tech Tip Today.