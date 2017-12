Cobber Women’s Hockey Battles Back to Down St. Olaf

Concordia improves to 4-3-1 on the season.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia women’s hockey team defeated St. Olaf 5-3 at the Moorhead Sports Center on Friday night.

Abby Canton scored a pair of goals to help the Cobbers improve to 4-3-1 on the season. The two will meet again on Saturday at 2 p.m.