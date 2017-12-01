Conservative Street Art Group Adds Groping Sen. Franken to L.A. Billboard

As for the photos, he says he doesn't remember all of them but he may have "crossed a line" for some women

LOS ANGELES — The photo of Senator Franken allegedly groping news anchor Leeann Tweeden in 2006 was spotted on a billboard in Los Angeles.

The billboard was put up in the Palms neighborhood Thursday morning but was removed only hours later.

A conservative street art group, who goes by the name “UnsavoryAgents” claimed responsibility for the display.

A spokesperson for the group says by putting up the billboard, they were hoping to send a strong message.

“We just don’t want these elitists, these people in their ivory towers who are constantly looking down their nose, you know, at the working class – not just the normal people,” the spokesperson said. “We don’t want them to just be able to do a press conference and get away with it.”

Senator Franken says he is cooperating with any possible ethics investigations that are looking into the allegations.

