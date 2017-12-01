DAPL Protesters Appealing Convictions

A decision by the court has not yet been made
Erin Wencl

 

BISMARCK, ND — Dakota Access pipeline protesters, who were sent to jail for their actions in Morton County, are appealing their convictions to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Mary Redway, 64, of Rhode Island, and 27-year-old Alexander Simon of New Mexico were convicted of misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct.

Redway served four days in jail and Simon served 12.

Kevin Decker, 46, of Missouri, was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to pay nearly $1,600 in fees.

They all want their convictions overturned.

