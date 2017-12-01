Fargo Family Gets “Holiday” Surprise

As part of Big 98.7's Big Christmas Break In, they chose to help a family in need this holiday season.

A local radio station surprised a Fargo family in a very *big* way.

Like most families, the Perron family looks forward to doing all of their favorite holiday traditions together every Christmas.

But this year, things will be different for Tosha and her three children.

Tosha’s husband Chris passed away this October unexpectedly.

As a single mom, Tasha didn’t know how she was going to balance the holidays and filling the fatherly void for her children.

That’s where Big 98.7 stepped in.

The radio crew selected the Perron family for their Big Christmas Break In.

Now with a little help, Tosha hopes to keep some of the family’s other Christmas traditions alive as well.

This was Big 98.7’s first ever Big Christmas Break–In.

They’re hoping to surprise more families next Christmas.