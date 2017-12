Girls Hockey Roundup: Fargo North/South Stomps Mandan

West Fargo United wins in overtime.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo North/South Spartans routed Mandan on Friday night 11-1. Fargo North/South improves to 2-0 on the season.

Fargo North/South is averaging 13 goals per game so far on the young season.

West Fargo United also defeated Dickinson 3-2 in overtime.