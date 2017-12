Gov. Dayton Names First Judge of Hmong Descent to the Bench

Vuelo will take over a position due to a judge retiring from the bench

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Mark Dayton has named the state’s first judge with Hmong descent to the bench.

Judge Sophia Vuelo will preside over Ramsey County District Court.

Vuelo was raised in Wisconsin and has degrees from the U of M and Hamline.

At her solo practice, she covers juvenile protection, family and criminal matters.