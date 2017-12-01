KVRR Round Table: Which NFL Team is the Best in the NFC

KVRR Sports anchors debate which team is the best in a tight NFC race
Keith Albertson

FARGO, N.D. — The NFL playoff race continues to tighten with seven teams with at least seven wins .

Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles have the best record at 10-1, but they have only played two teams with a record better than .500.

KVRR Sports anchors Keith Albertson, Jeremy Klein and Maria Santora discuss who they think has the best shot from the NFC to make the Super Bowl.

Related Post

Davies Hockey Skates Past West Fargo
LIVE: Viking History Comes Alive At Midwest Viking...
Carson Wentz Announces Beginning of New Foundation
Minot Eliminates Davies Hockey Title Hopes

You Might Like