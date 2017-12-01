KVRR Round Table: Which NFL Team is the Best in the NFC

KVRR Sports anchors debate which team is the best in a tight NFC race

FARGO, N.D. — The NFL playoff race continues to tighten with seven teams with at least seven wins .

Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles have the best record at 10-1, but they have only played two teams with a record better than .500.

KVRR Sports anchors Keith Albertson, Jeremy Klein and Maria Santora discuss who they think has the best shot from the NFC to make the Super Bowl.