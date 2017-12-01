League of Women Voters Explains Benefits of DACA Program to F-M Community

many people were concerned the American dream will no longer be attainable

FARGO, N.D. — The League of Women Voters hosted a free event on helping people understand what the end of the DACA program means for many people in the area.

The event was held at the Kringen Lodge at the Sons of Norway and featured an immigration lawyer to speak on the national debate over President Trump’s rescinding of the DACA program.

Officials say many of the Dreamers are concerned about what their status will be and say they feel as if their American Dream is coming to an end.

They are also concerned with a lot of misconceptions people have about how the Dreamers came into the country.

“Almost half of the Dreamers entered the U.S. legally and so they entered legally and they haven’t been able to maintain a legal status since that time,” said Anna Marie Stenson with Immigration Law Professionals.

Stenson also says another concern Dreamers face is a lack of a path to maintain a legal status with today’s laws.