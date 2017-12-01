Melinda’s Garden: Seed-Saving

A way to save money and keep your garden green.

It’s about to turn mighty frosty outdoors in the Red River region, but that doesn’t mean the work in the garden is altogether over. If you happen to have saved any seeds from your plants last year, you might want to start thinking about checking them over.

And if you want a green garden, as well as green in your wallet, saving seeds is a great way to get both. Melinda Myers shows us how to make sure your seeds are worth saving in this week’s Melinda’s Garden moment.