Miss America, Cara Mund, Named ND State Fair Grand Marshal

MINOT, ND — The North Dakota State Fair has named its 2018 parade Grand Marshal.

The 23-year-old won the crown of Miss America in September and is the first winner from North Dakota in the history of the national pageant.

Mund will preside over the state fair parade Saturday, July 21st in Minot.