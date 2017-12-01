Mother of Jamaican Lottery Mastermind Reaches Plea Deal in Bismarck Case

CASS COUNTY, ND -- The Breckenridge man, who was arrested at a West Fargo Motel in March of 2016, has been found guilty. Jan Wangstad, 39, has been found guilty of attempted murder for an armed standoff at the…
LOS ANGELES -- The photo of Senator Franken allegedly groping news anchor Leeann Tweeden in 2006 was spotted on a billboard in Los Angeles. The billboard was put up in the Palms neighborhood Thursday morning but was removed only…
FARGO, ND -- A third restaurant in the West Acres Food Court has closed down. Johnny Rockets remained closed when the food court opened for business at 11 a.m. Friday. There was a sign posted, saying they were sorry…