NDSU Hosts Sixth Annual Northern Plains BEST Robotics Regional Championship

more than 600 students from around the country competed

FARGO, N.D. — More than 600 middle school and high school students from around the United States put their robotic skills to the test at the Northern Plains BEST Robotics Regional Championship.

Thirty-two teams designed and built a robot to rescue a mannequin and remove hazardous chemicals from a burning building.

They then had to put out the fire.

Aside from the robot, each team was judged on the overall quality of their project, sales presentation, company exhibit, culture and business ethics.

“This program really offers a spot for any person, any student and the team to be on the team. We’ve got marketing aspects, we’ve got spirit aspects, we’ve got STEM aspects, as far as programming, writing the notebook, building the team display. So there’s a spot on the team for everyone,” said competition organizer Briana Nupdal.

This is the sixth year NDSU has hosted the robotics competition.