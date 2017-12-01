No. 6 North Dakota Hockey Holds off No. 10 Western Michigan

Austin Poganski nets two goals in UND win.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — In a battle of top-ten teams, sixth-ranked North Dakota held off a late push from tenth-ranked Western Michigan 4-3 at the Ralph Engelstad Arena on Friday night.

Senior Forward Austin Poganski netted a pair of goals in the first period to give North Dakota a 3-2 lead at the first intermission.

With under a minute to go the Fighting Hawks killed off a 5-on-3 as time expired to defeat the Broncos.