Play of the Week Nominees: December 1

Watch the Nominees for the D.J. Colter - Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s nominees for the D.J. Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week feature two plays from the same school.

Moorhead boys hockey forward Carter Randklev dangled his way to a top play on ESPN’s Sports Center.

He has to compete with his teammate for the Play of the Week. Landon Overbo laid a massive hit on a Brainerd player to lock down the other nominee.

You can vote for the Play of the Week under the sports tab, and also on Twitter @KVRRSports, and make sure to follow @DJColterAgency.