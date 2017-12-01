Sprinkler System Puts Out Fire at Fargo Apartment Building, Several Units Left with Water Damage

FARGO, N.D. — A fire at a south Fargo apartment building has left at least three people without a home.

The fire started in the kitchen of a fourth floor apartment of the Metropolitan Building, located on the 4400 block of Calico Drive South.

Firefighters say everyone was able to get out safely and a group of sprinklers put out the fire before it was able to spread.

Firefighters say water and smoke damage is visible throughout the building but everyone was able to get out safely.

“Going to be some tenants that are displaced. Probably the tenant in the fire unit and some units below and next to it will have to be displaced. I’ve called the Red Cross and they will help those people find a place to stay,” said Battalion Chief Bruce Anderson.

No word yet on the damage estimates.

Anderson says the apartment management company has hired a crew to begin the cleaning process to help get people back in their homes faster.