Three People Arrested in Wahpeton Drug Bust

The drugs have a street value of about $17,000
Erin Wencl

WAHPETON, ND — Three people are in custody after a drug bust in Wahpeton.

Aaron Rodriquez, 30, of Detroit Lakes, 28-year-old Cody Freitag of Dalton and 26-year-old Chelsea Jensen of Elbow Lake are facing multiple drug charges after authorities stormed a home in south Wahpeton.

Authorities say they found two pounds of marijuana, 20 grams of meth, one gram of heroin and more than $7,000 in cash.

The three are being held in the Richland County jail.

