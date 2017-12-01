Unity: Live In-studio with the Fargo PD and Rapper DPB

An eight-year friendship that's making new connections all over Fargo.

What started as a friendship 8 years ago has blossomed into new connections between Fargo law enforcement, the art of rap music, and the kids of the Fargo public school system. And now, with the launch of a video called “Unity” Friday night at the Fargo Theatre, you could be making a connection of your own — that between the power of music, kids, and the adults in their lives who are there to help them grow.

Officer Michael Bloom and Christian rap artist DPB joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in-studio to talk about the making of the Unity video, the connection between the creative arts and how they can influence kids to grow up healthy and successful, and why law enforcement’s involvement in the Fargo school system has been such a success in keeping kids in school and involved in their communities in a positive way.

Event: Premiere of “UNITY” the Music Video featuring the Fargo Police Department and the children and students of Jefferson Elementary & Fargo South High School and rap artist, DPB

Date: TONIGHT Friday, December 1

Time: Doors open at 7:15pm, premiere at 8pm, Social Hour 9-10pm

Location: Fargo Theater

Address: 314 Broadway N, Fargo