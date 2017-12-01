West Acres Food Court Loses Third Restaurant

Two other vacancies remain, formally held by Ole and Lena's pizza and Taco John's
Erin Wencl

 

FARGO, ND — A third restaurant in the West Acres Food Court has closed down.

Johnny Rockets remained closed when the food court opened for business at 11 a.m. Friday.

There was a sign posted, saying they were sorry for the inconvenience but the restaurant would be closed for business.

It remains unknown if it will re-open in the future.

The burger chain with a 50’s theme opened in July of 2015 in the spot formally occupied by McDonald’s.

Two other vacancies remain, formally held by Ole and Lena’s pizza and Taco John’s.

Related Post

Boston’s Coming to West Fargo
Chemicals Likely Caused Glyndon Business Fire
Moorhead Restaurant Asking for Donations Shuts Dow...
Community of Park Rapids Offering Help on Repairs ...

You Might Like

Breckenridge Man Found Guilty of Attempted Murder

  CASS COUNTY, ND -- The Breckenridge man, who was arrested at a West Fargo Motel in March of 2016, has been found guilty. Jan Wangstad, 39, has been found guilty of attempted murder for an armed standoff at the…

West Acres Food Court Loses Third Restaurant

  FARGO, ND -- A third restaurant in the West Acres Food Court has closed down. Johnny Rockets remained closed when the food court opened for business at 11 a.m. Friday. There was a sign posted, saying they were sorry…