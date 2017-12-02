Plane Emergency Lands On I-94

Plane Experienced Total Engine Failure
Adam Ladwig

 

A plane on the way to Fargo makes an emergency landing on I-94 in Barnes County.
Jerry Schauer of Bismarck was flying a 1974 Cessna airplane from Bismarck to Fargo when he experience total engine failure.
He glided the plane safely into the interstate about 12 miles west of Valley City and taxied into a ditch.
The pilot wasn’t hurt and there was no additional damage to the plane.
The plane will stay in the ditch overnight and will be picked up Sunday.

