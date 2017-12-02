Community Decks Out in Holiday Costumes for Jingle Bell 5K

FARGO, N.D. — People dressed up in their best Christmas-themed costumes to run in the Jingle Bell 5K.

The run is one of the longest running 5K race in the United States and all proceeds go to the Arthritis Foundation of North Dakota.

Runners raised more than $34,000 to help find a cure for arthritis.

Santa and his sleigh also made it to the run this morning to help spread some of the holiday cheer.

“Oh my goodness. You see the fun and festive,” said Britt Ingersoll with the Arthritis Foundation of North Dakota. “It might not be your fastest one because you might be a little chilly at the go but it is mostly the fun-spirited and just warm, fuzzy feelings you get from everybody. It’s truly a unique race.”

Ingersoll says the Jingle Bell 5K has become a winter staple in Fargo because it always gets people more excited for Christmas.