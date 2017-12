EGF Hockey Knocks Off St. Cloud Cathedral

Green Wave improves to 2-2 on the season.

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — The East Grand Forks Green Wave downed St. Cloud Cathedral on Saturday 5-1. Coby Stauss scored a short-handed goal in the third to seal the victory for the Green Wave.

East Grand Forks improves to 2-2 on the season.