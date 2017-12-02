North Dakota’s First Ever Cider Bar Opens in Fargo

hard cider, kombucha and small plates will be available

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota’s first ever cider bar has officially opened its doors to customers in Fargo.

Wild Terra will serve hard cider, kombucha and small plates that are available in both gluten free and vegan options.

The bar was previously a horse stable, which owners say fits their business because stables used to carry cider back in the day.

Owners say they feel incredible to finally share their business with the community.

“We wanted to start a business and it just It just fit in both those categories, both fulfilling our passion for craft beverages and also giving something a little bit different to Fargo, offering different options to people,” said owner Ethan Hennings.

Wild Terra will be open seven days a week.