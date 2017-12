UND Hockey Scores Three in the Third, Sweeps Western Michigan

Grant Mismash nets a goal for UND in the victory.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Sixth-ranked North Dakota completes the sweep of tenth-ranked Western Michigan on Saturday with a 4-1 win at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

UND netted three goals in the third period including goals by Grant Mismash and Hayden Shaw. North Dakota will be on the road next weekend at second-ranked St. Cloud State.