Critt To Stand Trial Monday For 2016 Murder In Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- A murder trial gets underway Monday for Justin Critt in Clay County District Court. Critt is charged with the murder of Melissa Willcoxon. He is also charged with arson. Willcoxon's body was found in her burned out…
FOSSTON, Minn. -- A 16-year old male is in custody after an armed robbery at Fosston High School Polk County Sheriff's deputies responded around 5 p.m. Saturday after the teen pulled a knife on four victims. The suspect was arrested…
FARGO, ND -- A man on a bicycle was arrested by Fargo police Saturday night for DUI after he was struck by a car. 61-year old Scott Olsen of Fargo was crossing the street at 13th Avenue and 25th Street…