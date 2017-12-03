Critt To Stand Trial Monday For 2016 Murder In Moorhead

Also Charged With Arson

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A murder trial gets underway Monday for Justin Critt in Clay County District Court.

Critt is charged with the murder of Melissa Willcoxon.

He is also charged with arson.

Willcoxon’s body was found in her burned out house in Moorhead in June 2016.

Police say she died from an assault prior to the fire.

They say Willcoxon and Critt got into an argument and he was told to leave when police arrived, just two hours before the fire.

A witness told police that he saw a man run from the house and take off on a bike.

Critt was soon arrested on a warrant for robbery and charged with Willcoxon’s murder two months later.