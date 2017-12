Man On Bicycle Arrested For DUI After Getting Hit By A Car

Scott Olsen Was Slightly Hurt In The Crash

FARGO, ND — A man on a bicycle was arrested by Fargo police Saturday night for DUI after he was struck by a car.

61-year old Scott Olsen of Fargo was crossing the street at 13th Avenue and 25th Street South when the crash happened around 7.

Olsen received some minor injuries in the collision.

He was also wanted on an unrelated warrant and taken to the Cass County Jail after being medically cleared.