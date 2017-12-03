Remains Found Believed To Be Those Of Missing Woman With North Dakota Ties

Her Ex-Husband Is Being Held In Her Disappearance

CACTUS CITY, CA — Police believe they have found the remains of a missing Dickinson native in California.

Retired Army Captain Julia Jacobson and her dog went missing in September.

Investigators later concluded that foul play was involved.

Her ex-husband, Dalen Ware, was arrested on suspicion of murder in Arizona last month.

Police say information from him led them to a discovery in Cactus City, California on Friday.

“We used a San Bernardino County Sheriff cadaver dog known as Ellie that came out to the area and found a shallow grave,” said Cpl. Fred Alverez with the Ontario Police Department. “Within the grave there were some remnants of an adult female and a dog.”

An autopsy still needs to confirm that the remains are Jacobson’s.

Her family held a memorial service in Mandan on Friday, the same day her remains were found.

Ware is being held on $1 million bail and he is due in court next month.